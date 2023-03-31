New teen camps among summer camps being offered at Comox Lake

Kids and teens can explore Cumberland Lake Park through a variety of new and expanded camps this summer.

Lake Park Society has increased the number of spaces in both their Scamper Camps, for 6-8-year-olds, and Rambler Camps, for 9-11-year-olds. Campers will have the opportunity to explore secret caves, craft, play and paddle huge voyageur canoes. Lake Park Society has also expanded its teen and pre-teen camps.

Camp Kin is back for a second year of inclusion, play, and celebration for all queer, trans, two-spirit, questioning, curious and allied 10-13-year-olds. Land-Care/Self-Care is a new camp that will focus on youth mental health and environmental justice action for a select group of 13-17-year-old participants. Registration is now open. Details on all the camps, and how to register, are available at cumberlandlakepark.ca.

In addition to summer camps, Lake Park Society offers free programs through a park interpreter program. The park interpreter will offer children’s ‘park ranger’ programs, all-ages watershed canoe tours, as well as movie and music nights. You don’t need to be staying at the campground to join in the fun. The total number of participants, however, will be limited for certain programs. Participation will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Online registration is recommended and currently open at cumberlandlakepark.ca

Cumberland Lake Park and Campground is located five kilometres west of Cumberland on the shores of Comox Lake. The park is owned by the Village of Cumberland and is operated by a local not-for-profit, Lake Park Society (formerly Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society). Campground and watersport rentals are also open and available for reservation at cumberlandlakepark.ca

Comox Valley