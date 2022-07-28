New ways to access Comox Valley Recreation Guide

With more and more people using online options for recreation program lookup and registration, Comox Valley recreation departments are changing how the quarterly Comox Valley Recreation Guide is distributed.

Instead of distributing to every household, the guide will be available for pick-up at your local recreation centres, at various community locations, and online starting with the Fall 2022 Recreation Guide. It will be published Wednesday, Aug. 10 with registration starting Monday, Aug. 15.

“We checked in with the community through surveys in 2020 and again in 2021 asking how they get their information about recreation programs,” said Ryan Parton, Cumberland’s interim manager of recreation. “In that time there was a big increase in the percentage of people who said they got their recreation information online. We also heard loud and clear that many people still loved having a printed guide, and wanted to keep it.

“By shifting to pick-up instead of distributing to every household, we can ensure that those who want a printed guide can get one at any of the convenient local pick-up locations, while reducing the total environmental footprint of the guide. We estimate that cutting back on the number of printed copies will save around 25,000 pounds of paper every year.”

Recreation Guides will be available for pickup at recreation centres, libraries, grocery stores and North Island College. For a full list of pickup locations visit courtenay.ca/guidepickup

All Comox Valley recreation centres also offer program information and registration online:

Cumberland Recreation: www.cumberland.ca/rec

CVRD Sports and Aquatic Centres: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/rec

Comox Community Centre: www.comox.ca/recreation

Courtenay Recreation: www.courtenay.ca/rec

