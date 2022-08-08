Master gardener Jane Kerr will be the presenter at the next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting, Monday, Aug. 15. Photo supplied.

Master gardener Jane Kerr will be the presenter at the next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting, Monday, Aug. 15. Photo supplied.

Next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting discusses plant names, origins

Jane Kerr, an accomplished local master gardener, will guide us through the mystery about ‘What plant names are trying to tell us,’ at the next Zoom presentation of the CV Horticultural Society, Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.

How did plants get their names in the beginning and what has changed regarding how plants are named today?

What do their names mean?

Kerr will talk briefly about the binomial system of nomenclature (which is a system of names or terms or rules for forming terms in a particular field of arts or sciences) and then on the different characteristics within the naming conventions.

Kerr has found that researching plants brings as much joy as growing them, despite some plant failures over this past year, due to the crazy weather. As a young girl, she fondly recalls many happy visits to her grandfather’s prairie garden where she would cut flowers for her mom, pick crab apples for making jelly or dig up some fresh potatoes and carrots for a meal. Many decades later, plants still provide Kerr with a sense of well-being, that nourish her body and soul.

Kerr is a past director of the Calgary and Comox Valley Horticultural Societies. She is currently a director for the Vancouver Island Master Gardeners Association as well as their North Island district planner.

Wishing to attend? Advanced registration is required for both members and non-members. Current members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit www.comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, as it requires two days to process.

