Face painters will be on hand at the Nickel Carnival at Lewis Centre. Photo supplied.

Nickel Carnival coming to Lewis Centre in Courtenay

Wouldn’t it be great if games cost only a nickel?

Well for one day they do! The annual Nickel Carnival returns to the Lewis Centre on Friday, July 22 for children aged 5 to 11, accompanied by an adult. Kids can try their hand at carnival games with prizes to be won and oodles of fun to be had; visit our face-painters to have their face transformed, or take a cakewalk on the wild side.

The carnival will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Lewis Centre. Admission is $3, with $2 returned in carnival tickets. There’s no need to bring nickels with you, as your admission will pay for a punch card to play games.

This year’s theme is Under the Sea Adventures and includes a fishing booth, wheel of prizes, cupcake walk, face painting and more. Visit the concession booth, where there will be hot dogs, drinks and other tasty treats.

Parents and caregivers of kids in adapted programs are welcome to come early, at 12:30 p.m., so that the kids have more time at each carnival game.

For more information call Courtenay Recreation’s Lewis Centre at 250 338-5371 or visit courtenay.ca/nickel.

Courtenay

