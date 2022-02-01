Nominations now open for the Comox Valley Tree of the Year

By Kerri Scott

Special to The Record

Comox Valley Nature (CVN) is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Tree of the Year award.

The annual contest, now in its fifth year, fosters a strong connection with nature and increases awareness of cherished local trees. The organizers invite residents to nominate trees they love in the Comox Valley to raise interest in the value and protection of trees. This is an exciting opportunity to identify and highlight individual trees of significant interest or beauty.

There is an abundance of trees on public and private property, young and old, that have inspirational stories. Noteworthy trees like the oak tree on Headquarters road that was grown from an acorn collected at Buckingham Palace. Or the “Bear Tree” on the Dove Creek connector. A habitat tree, saved from removal, when black bear cubs were spotted climbing around in the cottonwood’s branches.

Nominations are open now and will run until April 1. Details and an entry form for CVN Tree of the Year can be found on the CVN website.

When the nomination phase closes the public will be invited to choose their favourite tree from the nominees by voting online until June 2022.

While our focus is on appreciating all the trees, a winning tree will be chosen by public vote,” said one of the event organizers, Fred Newhouse “A small prize is awarded to the nominator of the Tree of the Year, and we will all benefit from learning about these beautiful specimens.”

Once the nominations are in residents will be provided with maps to tour the trees. Exciting changes are coming to the toured part of the event.

“We plan to do different maps for cycling and walking this year and we would like to have one special tour day for Garry oaks,” added Newhouse.

Garry oaks are an at-risk species on Vancouver Island.

The winners of the Tree of Year are not always the tallest or oldest trees but the ones that hold value to our community and tell a story. Last year the winning tree was a western yew in the Cumberland Community Forest. A close second was the bigleaf maple in Morrison Park nominated by Marion Dulude’s Grade 6 class from Puntledge Park Elementary. Dulude submitted the nomination to the CVN Tree of the Year contest on behalf of her students, acknowledging that their voices matter.

There is no need to log into this contest!

For more information and the easy online nomination form visit bit.ly/3reptJS

