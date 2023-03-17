Nominations open for the 2023 Comox Youth Recognition Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Comox Youth Recognition Awards. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

The Town of Comox is seeking nominations for the 2023 Youth Recognition Awards.

This is your opportunity to nominate an outstanding young person (12 – 24 years of age) who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to our community.

As part of Youth Week celebrations, May 1-7, the Comox Community Centre will host its second annual Youth Recognition Dinner (May 5), including delicious food and a special presentation honouring the 2023 award recipients.

The youth recognition award recognizes youth who have achieved progress in a particular endeavour, overcome a personal barrier, or youth volunteers who have made positive contributions to the community on a voluntary basis.

“There is a community of young people actively making positive contributions in Comox through volunteerism, recreation, arts, science and civic engagement,” said Mayor Nicole Minions. “Youth deserve to be recognized for their efforts and achievements to make Comox a better place. You can support this by actively participating in the nomination process.”

“The success and momentum of last year’s event drives our enthusiasm to recognize even more youth for their motivation and hard work,” said the town’s recreation programmer, Laura Weston. “These awards are about highlighting Comox youth following their passions, overcoming personal challenges, and impacting our community in meaningful ways.”

Nominate youth at comox.ca/youth or pick up forms at the Comox Community Centre.

The deadline for submission is April 14, 2023.