North Island College graduation ceremony returns to live format

North Island College held its 2022 graduation ceremony Friday at the Sid Williams Theatre. Scott Stanfield photo
Some graduates wore traditional ceremonial regalia that honours their respective First Nations, Metis or Inuit culture. Scott Stanfield photo Some graduates wore traditional ceremonial regalia that honours their respective First Nations, Metis or Inuit culture. Scott Stanfield photoSome graduates wore traditional ceremonial regalia that honours their respective First Nations, Metis or Inuit culture. Scott Stanfield photo Some graduates wore traditional ceremonial regalia that honours their respective First Nations, Metis or Inuit culture. Scott Stanfield photo
NIC president Lisa Domae and vice-president Tony Bellavia. Scott Stanfield photoNIC president Lisa Domae and vice-president Tony Bellavia. Scott Stanfield photo
A graduate crosses the stage. Scott Stanfield photoA graduate crosses the stage. Scott Stanfield photo
A sweet moment after the ceremony. Scott Stanfield photoA sweet moment after the ceremony. Scott Stanfield photo
Graduates pose at the Sid Williams plaza. Scott Stanfield photoGraduates pose at the Sid Williams plaza. Scott Stanfield photo

North Island College’s Comox Valley Campus held its 2022 graduation ceremony Friday at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay.

The ceremony included a morning and afternoon session. Dr. Diane Naugler was master of ceremonies.

Amelia Manky, who earned a communications design diploma, is this year’s winner of the Governor General’s Academic Medal, presented to a graduate with the highest Grade Point Average (GPA).

Christopher Scarlatti, who graduated from the bachelor of business administration – accounting program, was awarded the Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation. Scarlatti also won the President’s Community Engagement Award — which recognizes a student who has furthered the relationship between the college and communities, and/or demonstrated exemplary contributions to the college community.

