North Island College graduation ceremony returns to live format

North Island College’s Comox Valley Campus held its 2022 graduation ceremony Friday at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay.
The ceremony included a morning and afternoon session. Dr. Diane Naugler was master of ceremonies.
Amelia Manky, who earned a communications design diploma, is this year’s winner of the Governor General’s Academic Medal, presented to a graduate with the highest Grade Point Average (GPA).
Christopher Scarlatti, who graduated from the bachelor of business administration – accounting program, was awarded the Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation. Scarlatti also won the President’s Community Engagement Award — which recognizes a student who has furthered the relationship between the college and communities, and/or demonstrated exemplary contributions to the college community.
