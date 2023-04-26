North Island Rhododendron Society annual plant sale upcoming

It is easy to see why May is officially “Rhododendron Month” in the Comox Valley.

With blooms at a peak, it is the ideal time for gardeners to add new plants to their gardens. So, get a good start by attending the upcoming sale on Sunday, April 30, sponsored by the North Island Rhododendron Society. There will be a great selection of rhododendrons as well as companion plants for sale from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the K’ómoks First Nation Hall, 3320 Comox Road (Dyke Road).

To top it off, admission is free, parking is free and there will be a free raffle draw.

One of the highlights of the sale is the large display of colourful blooms, called trusses, which will give you an idea of the wide variety of forms and colours, not only of the blooms but also of the interesting leaves which are valued by rhodo lovers. Some plants bloom in late winter or even in the summer months and the evergreen leaves continue to provide interest and give structure to your garden. There are plants for sunny spots as well as shady areas, and best of all they are deer and rabbit resistant.

The club’s experts will be on hand to give you tips about planting and nurturing your rhodos. You will find unique species of rhodos and other plants that are only available at plant sales, or you will be given suggestions as to where you might find a particular variety you seek. Getting this kind of useful advice is one of the big benefits of the sale.

Another highlight this year is the sale of gently used garden books and magazines, purchased over the years by the club. As well there will be vendors with other garden items. Mark your calendar and see you on Sunday, April 30 at 10 am.

