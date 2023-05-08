The North Island Rhododendron Society is sponsoring a Mother’s Day garden tour, featuring six gardens in the Merville and Black Creek area on May 14 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Photo supplied

North Island Rhododendron Society hosts Mother’s Day Garden Tour

Spring has finally arrived in the Valley and the North Island Rhododendron Society (NIRS) is once again sponsoring a Mother’s Day garden tour to celebrate.

The 25th annual tour will feature six gardens in the Merville and Black Creek area on May 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Each of the gardens has been chosen for a distinctive look, from expansive spaces filled with mature and young rhododendrons, accompanied by spring bulbs and perennials to a woodland garden displaying an array of unusual plants. One is a recently established garden on Robinson Lake while across the water is a property filled with rhodos, azaleas, lilacs and featuring a lakeside rock garden.

Don’t miss your chance to see these beautiful gardens and to engage the owners in discussion as they share their enthusiasm for the plants they have cultivated.

Proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Comox Valley Rhododendron Garden (behind the historic train on Cliffe Avenue) developed by NIRS in partnership with the City of Courtenay, which has declared May as Rhododendron Month.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at Garden Works, Anderton Nursery, Paradise Plants, Outback Nursery, Home and Garden Gate in Courtenay and Blue Heron Books in Comox. Limited tickets are also available at each of the gardens on the day.

Children under 12 are free but no dogs, please. For more information, visit www.nirsrhodos.ca

