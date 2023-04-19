North Island Students’ Union advocating for free menstrual products in Comox Valley municipal facilities

North Island Students’ Union is urging the Comox Valley municipalities to begin providing free menstrual products in washrooms at all municipally-operated facilities. (Stock photo)

Menstrual products are designated as a basic need for all people who experience menstruation.

Despite this, barriers like lack of affordability, lack of access, and stigma can prevent people who menstruate from attaining the resources they need for a safe, comfortable, dignified period.

Consequences of decreased access to menstrual products include missed opportunities to engage with, benefit from, and contribute to the public life and well-being of one’s community; thus decreasing equitable opportunities to attend work, school, and community events.

North Island Students’ Union (NISU) in partnership with third-year bachelor of science in nursing student Maddy Marchand will present before all three Comox valley municipal councils to advocate for the provision of free menstrual products in facilities operated by each municipality. The Cumberland delegation will occur on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. at 2675 Dunsmuir Avenue, and the Comox delegation will take place on May 3 at 5 p.m. at 1801B Beaufort Ave. (The Courtenay delegation took place at the April 12 council meeting.)

Public observation is welcomed at these council meetings, and support for the initiative can be shown by emailing each local council to request a staff report on the costs and implications of providing free menstrual products in city-operated facilities (emails can be made out to info@courtenay.ca, town@comox.ca, and info@cumberland.ca).

Around the world, countries like Scotland, New Zealand, and Australia have made strides toward achieving menstrual equity, which involves providing individuals with safe, accessible, affordable menstrual products.

In alignment with this movement, NISU has undertaken a pilot project providing free, low-waste menstrual products to North Island College (NIC) students at the K’ómoks Valley Campus since 2018.

As of 2022, the project has expanded to include menstrual products being offered in three bathrooms of every building on all four NIC campuses across Vancouver Island, and NISU is now calling upon Courtenay, Comox, and Cumberland councils to empower citizens who menstruate with free products in accessible community spaces.

