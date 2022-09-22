Nursing students hosting Courtenay all-candidates forum with a focus on climate change

It is no secret there is a relationship between greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, but did you know that Canadian municipalities influence over 50 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions?

Many of the environmental risk factors threatening our community’s health and well-being can be attributed to climate change. Our future municipal leaders have a responsibility to promote our community’s health and well-being through meaningful climate action.

North Island College nursing students Destiny Mickelson and Courtney Wilson, in partnership with the Canadian Association of Nurses for the Environment and the North Island Students’ Union, will be hosting an all-candidates forum with a focus on climate change. Aspiring City of Courtenay mayor and council candidates will share their knowledge, political opinions, and public policy proposals on issues directly related to climate change. Each candidate will be given two minutes to speak to their climate initiatives followed by a question-and-answer period.

The event will be held from 7-9 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct.4 at K’ómoks Valley North Island College Campus in the Stan Hagen Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. All members of the public are invited to attend; however, seating is limited. Opportunity will be given for attendees to submit questions to candidates during the event. However, due to time constraints, not all submitted questions will be asked.

To submit a question, email dmickelson@northislandcollege.ca

This is a non-partisan event, and all event attendees will be bound by North Island College’s Community Code of Conduct.

For more information, please email theoffice@nisu.ca or call 250-735-4598.

Climate crisisCourtenayElection 2022NIC