Left to right above: Bill Anglin, president of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Meta Wood from Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Corrine Haughton, manager of long-term care at Cumberland Lodge, and Dave Proctor Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty owner/broker, with a cheque for $4,000 to go towards the True Doors Project at Cumberland Lodge.

Ocean Pacific Realty donates $4,000 towards Cumberland Lodge’s True Door Project

Funding will purchase door covers that mimic a real house door for residents

The Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation recently received a huge donation from the team at Ocean Pacific Realty, to go towards a Cumberland Lodge initiative.

Earlier this month, the Realtors at Ocean Pacific Realty donated $2,000, matched by broker/owner Dave Proctor for a total of $4,000 to support a True Door Project for residents at Cumberland Lodge.

Cumberland Lodge provides a home for 66 seniors from the Comox Valley. This funding will purchase door covers that mimic a real house door for residents in the Special Care Unit. The door cover might trigger fond memories of the home they grew up in, or a door similar to the home in which they raised their family, or even a favourite place they stayed on holiday.

For patients with dementia, these unique door stickers will create more independence in helping them more easily identify which room is theirs, increase privacy with a reduction of fellow residents mistakenly entering incorrect rooms, while also contributing to a neighbourhood feeling at the lodge in support of the care provided by staff.

Removal of concrete wall at Courtenay's Kus-kus-sum site requires a low tide

