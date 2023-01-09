Off-duty paramedic, staff, save the life of gym member at Comox Community Centre

In the early morning of Jan. 3, access to an automated external defibrillator (AED) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was the vital lifesaving support required to save a life at the Town of Comox Community Centre.

A customer in the fitness centre observed a person in distress. A quick assessment determined the person in medical distress had no pulse and was not breathing.

The quick actions of an off-duty paramedic and Comox Community Centre staff saved the person’s life. The publicly accessible AED was used, along with CPR.

Comox Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service arrived on the scene quickly, and the customer was taken to the hospital.

“Our AED sponsorship program was started in 2014. We know that the faster CPR and AED can be used, the higher the chance the patient has of surviving the event,” said Comox Fire Chief, Gord Schreiner. “In this situation, there was a great outcome for the person, and it once again proves the importance of having publicly accessible AEDs.”

The Town of Comox has more than 50 public accessible AEDs in a variety of businesses and locations throughout the community. Many of these AEDs have been purchased with funds from the Comox Firefighter Association.

If applicants are accepted into the fire department’s partnership program, the Comox Firefighters Association will cover approximately half the cost of an AED for a business or group. The firefighter association approves about four new AED partnerships each year.

