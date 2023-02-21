Outdoor education programs available to all Grade 3 students in the Comox Valley

Lake Park Society hopes to offer every Grade 3 student in the community a chance to participate in its full-day, place-based Water Keepers program.

This experiential program aligns with the BC curriculum and includes paddling in two large voyageur-style canoes, purchased in 2020 with support from the Comox Valley Community Foundation. This spring, LPS is also offering programs for classes outside of Grade 3, including Forest Friends (Grade 1), Floating Classroom Canoe Charter (ages 8+), overnight campouts, and special programs.

LPS school programs have grown in popularity over the years with many supportive testimonials.

“All Grade 3 students were engaged in learning in spite of the fact that they felt they weren’t even at school,” said one teacher. Another described the LPS forest program as “… a powerful learning day in our local woods.”

Programs are now open for booking. Priority registration will be for Grade 3 classes (including split-grade classes). Please register early to reserve your preferred program date. On March 1, LPS will open the remaining dates to additional programs and classes. All programs are offered at a cost-recovery rate. Subsidies and grants are available to further reduce costs. Please get in touch if the remaining fee creates a barrier to participation.

Lake Park Society is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to “create wonder and connection through outdoor experiences.” LPS serves residents from the Comox Valley and beyond by providing opportunities for outdoor experiences that celebrate nature, community, recreation and learning. LPS has been contracted by the Village of Cumberland for the overall management and operation of Cumberland Lake Park and Campground since 2015. LPS has been offering outdoor education programs to students for the last eight years, funded primarily by profits made through the Cumberland Campground.

CommunityComox Valley