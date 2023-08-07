Parachute operations training in Comox area Aug. 8 – 11

Comox residents may hear a Skyvan aircraft flying overhead and see parachutists jumping regularly between Aug. 8 – 11.

The aircraft involved will be contracted in support of the SAR instructional staff parachute proficiency.

Qualified SAR techs from 19 Wing will participate in the training, conducting both static line and freefall jumps with and without equipment to various drop zones in the area.

Flights and jumps are scheduled to occur between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those living near the training areas. While welcome to observe and photograph parachute operations, residents are asked not to approach the drop zones.

Search and rescue technicians are highly trained specialists who provide advanced pre-hospital medical care and rescue for aviators, mariners and others in distress in remote or hard-to-reach areas. SAR techs are trained to a primary-care paramedic national standard with additional advanced skills, and they also specialize in land and maritime rescue techniques, including land, Arctic and sea survival, confined area parachuting, rescue diving, mountain and helicopter rescue.

Canadian Armed Forces has the primary responsibility of providing aeronautical SAR services and is responsible for the effective operation of the co-ordinated aeronautical and maritime SAR system. The CAF may also help with ground SAR efforts, medical evacuations and other incidents where people are in distress. CAF SAR crews are on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Home of CFSSAR, 418 Search and Rescue Operational Training Squadron, 435 and 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron, 19 Wing Comox remains on the front lines of SAR training and operations.

Canadian Armed ForcesCommmunity