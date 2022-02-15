Left to right: Jessica Aldred, executive director of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Lindsey James from North Island Hospital Comox Valley campus (CVH), Shelagh Kantor from CVH, Lezlie Chasse from Peninsula Co-op, Murray Endert from CVH, and Wendy Gibson from CVH as Peninsula Co-op presents a $5,000 cheque to the CVHF for the purchase Resusci Anne, used in training.

Peninsula Co-Op donates $5,000 to Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation

Research shows improvement in response times to a cardiac arrest increases the chance for patient survival and improves neurological outcomes.

Regular mock code training supported by equipment like Resusci Anne provides critical practice for healthcare staff, which means more patients have a chance for survival, and revived patients have fewer long-term complications.

Thanks to Peninsula Co-op, healthcare teams at the Comox Valley Hospital have access to leading-edge equipment to support advanced training so that when we enter the hospital, we receive top-of-the-line medical care.

Visit the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation’s website to watch a video showing in fast-motion how Resusci Anne is quickly set up and used for mock code training. To learn more or if you are interested in supporting the purchase of a second Resusci Anne, visit the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation’s website or call (250) 331-5957.

This video demonstrates in fast motion how Resusci Anne QCPR AED AW is quickly set up and ready for mock code training at the Comox Valley Hospital.

