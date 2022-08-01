PHOTOS: Comox BC Day Parade

The HMCS Quadra Cadet marching band was the first entry in Monday’s BC Day Parade in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell

Families lined both sides of Comox Avenue for the return of the BC Day Parade, after a COVID-induced two-year absence. The parade is part of the town’s Nautical Days celebration, which took place over the August long weekend.

Record editor Terry Farrell was there with his camera. Here are some of his favourite shots.

Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner led a lengthy entry from Comox Fire Rescue, which included every vehicle in the fleet. Photo by Terry Farrell

I wasn’t joking! Photo by Terry Farrell

And, of course, the Comox Fire Rescue mascot, Sparky. Photo by Terry Farrell

Waves all around. Photo by Terry Farrell

Royal Canadian Legion Comox Branch 160 was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Royal Canadian Naval Association vehicle was all decked out in flags. Photo by Terry Farrell

What’s a parade without Shriners’ go-karts? The Campbell River club came down for the event. Photo by Terry Farrell.

Our favourite parade participant. Photo by Terry Farrell

Town of Comox employees and councillors were busy interacting with parade attendees. Photo by Terry Farrell

“Maya the Kid” had her own set of wheels for the parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

Providence Living had its duet bike in the parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Nautical Days parrot was o hand. Photo by Terry Farrell

Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird came along for the ride. Photo by Terry Farrell

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard was all smiles. Photo by Terry Farrell

Clowns are always fun at parades. The Caring Clowns of the Comox Valley were at the BC Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Comox Valley Marine Search and Rescue unit was blowing bubbles to the crowd. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Comox Valley Pipe Band was in fine form. Photo by Terry Farrell

There were plenty of classic cars. Photo by Terry Farrell

Is that Elvis? Photo by Terry Farrell

The Hope Afloat dragon boat team had the most creative entry of the day. Photo by Terry Farrell