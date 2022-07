Samantha Bishop adds her contribution to the community painting set up at the Filberg Festival. Photo by Terry Farrell Andy Brooks of Alabaster Artworks tunes one of his custom ukeleles at the Filberg Festival. Photo by Terry Farrell Sue Medley and Friends (from left - Jeff Drummond, Jim Papp, Anela Kahiamoe) played to an appreciative crowd at the Filberg Festival Saturday evening. Photo by Terry Farrell A couple shops for hats at the Md Hatter booth at the Filberg Festival. Photo by Terry Farrell Leslie Freeman of Sew Cute Creations children’s clothing (of Victoria) adds to her stock during the Filberg Festival. Photo by Terry Farrell The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer thrilled the crowd with an energetic set to close the day Saturday at the Filberg Festival in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell The Odds had the crowd dancing at the Filberg Festival Friday night. Photo by Terry Farrell The Odds played to an appreciative crowd at the Rotary Stage at the Filberg Festival Friday night. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Filberg Festival has been drawing huge crowds all weekend, as music and art lovers converge at the beautiful outdoor setting.

The festival runs until 5 p.m. Sunday. For details, visit https://filbergfestival.com/

