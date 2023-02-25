PHOTOS: Comox rally acknowledges Ukrainian resilience on anniversary of Russian invasion

A young attendee holds a dog sporting a Ukrainian-flag-coloured sweater at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell Many attendees brought Ukrainian flags to the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell The blue and yellow tones of the Ukrainian flag were seen scattered through the crowd at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell A flag sent to the Comox Valley Ukrainian community from the frontlines includes soldiers’ signatures. The newly received flag was unveiled at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard addresses the crowd at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell A local Ukrainian choir performed a few songs at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell Ukrainian flags were in abundance at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell Comox Mayor Nicole Minions spoke about the importance of community at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell

Approximately 150 residents attended a rally at Marina Park in Comox Friday evening, to recognize the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and to celebrate Ukraine’s resilience.

There was singing, speeches, and tears, as newcomers to the Comox Valley who fled their homeland spoke about leaving everything they had behind, and wondering aloud whether they would ever see their homes again.

The one overriding theme of the one-hour rally was that of resilience – be it the resilience of the soldiers fighting to keep Ukraine intact, or the resilience of those who have come to the Comox Valley, dealing with hardships with which most Canadians are unfamiliar.

Comox Mayor Nicole Minions was on hand, ensuring the town will continue to do everything it can to welcome the newcomers, and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leornard also spoke, telling the crowd the government understands the pressures communities are in when it comes to affordable living arrangements for those fleeing wartorn countries.

A recently-formed Ukrainian choir entertained with a few songs, and the yellow and blue tones of the Ukrainian flag could be seen scattered throughout the crowd, be it on proper flags, hardhats, or even doggie jackets.

Similar rallies were held throughout the country on Feb. 24.

While accurate death toll numbers are unattainable, it is estimated as many as 200,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured. Ukrainian numbers are similar in total, although Ukrainian casualties include as many as 30,000 civilians.

ALSO: Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammo to Ukraine as rallies held across Canada

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyUkraine