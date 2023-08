Spinning up some entertainment for the kids! (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) There’s a line up for chair massages. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) Braver together! (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) Pigging out at the petting zoo. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) How’s his second shot look? (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) Tynan Caine Trio takes it away at the garden stage. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) It’s hard to find parking! (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)

Entertainment can sometimes be a tall order!

Parents were pleased by plenty of peppy performers Saturday, and kids had nothing short of a lot to do.

The festival runs until Sunday evening — check out some of the today’s sights.



