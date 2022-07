Kids having fun at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell A line-dancing session brought out a lot of colourful people at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell Deb Salmon’s hand-painted bottles are beautiful. She had a booth at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell Big Rock Burns and Bars had a colourful selection of soaps and candles at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell The Rusted Nails Design booth had some rather ‘hip’ art at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell The Nautical Days parrot was a big hit with the kids. Photo by Terry Farrell Esther Drone Pottery was a busy booth at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell The fun swing was a popular attraction at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell Morning Mist Artworks turntables was a popular artisan booth at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell A pop-up Zumba class offered a chance for attendees to get a little exercise in on Saturday at Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Terry Farrell

The weather was great and the deals were abundant at the annual Nautical Days festival at Marina Park in Comox.

The festival, which runs until Monday, has a great lineup of events happening all weekend. Check comoxnauticaldays.com for more details

