The HMCS Brandon wass in Comox on Friday, July 22, offering ship’s tours to the public.

The free, guided tours wewre available on the Kingston-class vessel berthed at the Department of National Defence Pier next to Fisherman’s Wharf all day. Visitors had the opportunity to chat with the ship’s crew about their roles onboard, and a team from the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group was on-site to provide information about how to enrol in the Royal Canadian Navy.

