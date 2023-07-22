PHOTOS: Market Day in Courtenay 2023

Click below for sounds from Market Day while you scroll the photos!
Vancouver Island musical duo The Big Mess had a crowd clapping, tapping and snapping. The jazzy father-son duo played a variety of familiar tracks, including an upbeat rendition of “Puttin’ on the Ritz”.
Market Day took place on July 22. The Saturday event let people mosey through a new-looking downtown, decorated with pop-up businesses, square dancing and a petting zoo.
The Record reporter Connor captured some events.
