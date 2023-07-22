PHOTOS: Market Day in Courtenay 2023

Kyle Shepard of The Big Mess sings in front of the 6th Street library during Market Day. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) Square dancing in 5th Street during Market Day, July 22. (Connor McDowell/ Comox Valley Record) Marty Shepard of the Island music duo The Big Mess. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) Executive director of the downtown Business Improvement Association Tracey Clarke brings a signpost for people to navigate the new look on downtown Courtenay. (Connor McDowell/ Comox Valley Record) A petting zoo popped-up much to the delight of children downtown. (Connor McDowell/ Comox Valley Record) Comox Valley RCMP patrol the streets. (Connor McDowell/ Comox Valley Record)

Click below for sounds from Market Day while you scroll the photos!

Vancouver Island musical duo The Big Mess had a crowd clapping, tapping and snapping. The jazzy father-son duo played a variety of familiar tracks, including an upbeat rendition of “Puttin’ on the Ritz”.

Market Day took place on July 22. The Saturday event let people mosey through a new-looking downtown, decorated with pop-up businesses, square dancing and a petting zoo.

The Record reporter Connor captured some events.

ALSO: Islands Folk Festival back in full swing in Cowichan for 39th year



connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community