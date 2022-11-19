PHOTOS: Moonlight and Magic hits Downtown Courtenay

Moonlight & Magic took over Downtown Courtenay on Friday night (Nov. 18) – the unofficial kick-off of the Christmas season in the Comox Valley. Entertainment was provided, pop-up art tables and exhibits, and the lighting of the 5th Street Christmas tree drew hundreds of residents to the downtown core. Here are some photos from the event.
