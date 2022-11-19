PHOTOS: Moonlight and Magic hits Downtown Courtenay

A young dancer took to the street during the Moonlight and Magic event in Downtown Courtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell

Young masked dancers took to the street during the Moonlight and Magic event in Downtown COurtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Military Wives’ Choir got everyone in the Christmas spirit with a couple of carols at the Moonlight & Magic event in Downtown Courtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells, his wife Michelle, and their daughter, Megan, were all on hand for the Moonlight & Magic celebrations in Downtown Courtenay, Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell

Local performer Kevin Flesher helped count down the lighting of the 5th Street Christmas Tree at Moonlight & Magic in Downtown Courtenay, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell

A highlight of the Moonlight and Magic event was the lighting of the 5th Street Christmas Tree. Photo by Terry Farrell

Five-year-old Abigail creates a Christmas ornament at the arts table at the 2022 Moonlight and Magic in Downtown Courtenay Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell