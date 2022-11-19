PHOTOS: Moonlight and Magic hits Downtown Courtenay

A young dancer took to the street during the Moonlight and Magic event in Downtown Courtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
Young masked dancers took to the street during the Moonlight and Magic event in Downtown COurtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Military Wives' Choir got everyone in the Christmas spirit with a couple of carols at the Moonlight & Magic event in Downtown Courtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells, his wife Michelle, and their daughter, Megan, were all on hand for the Moonlight & Magic celebrations in Downtown Courtenay, Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
Local performer Kevin Flesher helped count down the lighting of the 5th Street Christmas Tree at Moonlight & Magic in Downtown Courtenay, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
A highlight of the Moonlight and Magic event was the lighting of the 5th Street Christmas Tree. Photo by Terry Farrell
Five-year-old Abigail creates a Christmas ornament at the arts table at the 2022 Moonlight and Magic in Downtown Courtenay Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
DJ Ms Rockwell had the crowd dancing at 2022 Moonlight and Magic in Downtown Courtenay Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell

Moonlight & Magic took over Downtown Courtenay on Friday night (Nov. 18) – the unofficial kick-off of the Christmas season in the Comox Valley. Entertainment was provided, pop-up art tables and exhibits, and the lighting of the 5th Street Christmas tree drew hundreds of residents to the downtown core. Here are some photos from the event.

