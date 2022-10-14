PHOTOS: Orcas spotted in Comox Harbour

Tyler Ingram also posted this photo on Twitter. “They were first spotted coming up Baynes Sound, passing Royston and into the Comox Marina. Was pretty cool to watch them for about 20 minutes before they gave up on (hunting) the seals.”

Biggs Orca T049A1 and members of the T049B’s hunting in the Comox Bay Wednesday evening. Photo Credit: Ella Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings