PHOTOS: Orcas spotted in Comox Harbour

Tyler Ingram also posted this photo on Twitter. “They were first spotted coming up Baynes Sound, passing Royston and into the Comox Marina. Was pretty cool to watch them for about 20 minutes before they gave up on (hunting) the seals.”Tyler Ingram also posted this photo on Twitter. “They were first spotted coming up Baynes Sound, passing Royston and into the Comox Marina. Was pretty cool to watch them for about 20 minutes before they gave up on (hunting) the seals.”
Biggs Orca T049A1 and members of the T049B’s hunting in the Comox Bay Wednesday evening, Oct. 12. Photo Credit Ella Smiley Comox Valley Wildlife SightingsBiggs Orca T049A1 and members of the T049B’s hunting in the Comox Bay Wednesday evening, Oct. 12. Photo Credit Ella Smiley Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings
Tyler Ingram posted this photo on Twitter. “You know what is cool about living in the Comox Valley? Being able to see things like this on a whim! Spy-hopping to find the seals they were after in the Comox Marina.”Tyler Ingram posted this photo on Twitter. “You know what is cool about living in the Comox Valley? Being able to see things like this on a whim! Spy-hopping to find the seals they were after in the Comox Marina.”

A small pod of transient orcas was spotted in the Comox Bay on Wednesday evening. Readers have been sending in their photos. Here are a few. Do you have any you would like to add to this file? Please email editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com

ComoxKiller Whales

Tyler Ingram also posted this photo on Twitter. "They were first spotted coming up Baynes Sound, passing Royston and into the Comox Marina. Was pretty cool to watch them for about 20 minutes before they gave up on (hunting) the seals."
