PHOTOS: Summer days in the Comox Valley

An extended photo gallery of a typical summer day in the Comox Valley ran as a supplement in the Aug. 31 Comox Valley Record.
Due to space constraints, not all photos were used. Here is the entire catalogue.
Comox ValleyPhotos of the Day
The popular ‘Songs from a Hat’ set features a range of performers and a slate of familiar tunes. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A fan checks out a closer view of the stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard
People relax in the water just off Goose Spit during a warm July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak
A woman relaxes by the sea at Goose Spit on a warm July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak
A Kye Bay afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Kye Bay on a July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak
An eagle takes flight over the waters at Kye Bay in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Beachgoers take advantage of the warm weather in July in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak
A horse ignores passerby at a farm in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Summer tunes were singing out loud at the Comox Marina during a July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak
The Comox Marina boardwalk was a popular spot for tourists and locals alike on a mid-July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak
A man checks on a boat at the Comox Marina on a mid-July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak
The Courtenay Air Park was a popular spot for walkers on a mid-July morning. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A rabbit munches on grass at the air park. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A mother and her children enjoy a warm July stroll around Puntledge Park. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A runner works his way down Cumberland Road on a warm July morning. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A cyclist rides through Lewis Park on a mid-week July morning in Courtenay. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A tennis player about to serve at the Lewis Park courts. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A couple enjoys a morning game of Frisbee golf in Roy Stewart Morrison Nature Park near Lake Trail Middle School. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A Frisbee golfer is about to sink his ‘putt.’ Photo by Scott Stanfield
A worker digs at the corner of McPhee Avenue and 17th Street in Courtenay. Photo by Scott Stanfield
A flag person at the corner of McPhee Avenue and 17th Street in Courtenay. Photo by Scott Stanfield
An outfielder stretches to make a catch during a slopitch tournament at Lewis Park. Photo by Nicole Fowler
Slopitch tournament action at Lewis Park. Photo by Nicole Fowler
Families enjoying a hot summer day at the Comox Dam end of the Puntledge River. Photo by Terry Farrell
A group of paddlers head out for a paddle on the Puntledge River. Photo by Terry Farrell
Colin tests his remote control car’s jumping ability with a makeshift ramp. Photo by Terry Farrell
Enjoying the view at Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell
A lady and her dog find a dry spot at Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell
Sun-bathers enjoy a beautiful day at Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell
A man walks along one of the tiers of Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell
Subhira Quintet provided a percussive heart at the music fest on the Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Artist Kim Fagerlund shows some of her work made from old rope she finds. She was one of four artists taking part in a show on Hornby Island. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Some youngsters check out the beach at Fillongley Provincial Park on Denman. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Work continues on the new industrial area at Bevan Road in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
This boat at Ford’s Cove on Hornby gets a new coat of paint. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Bringing in the boat at Ford’s Cove. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Low tide. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Lyndsey at Bigfoot Donuts makes a fresh batch. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Amy at Bigfoot decorates one of the special summer flavour doughnuts. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Checking out the map on the Denman ferry. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A ferry-goer during a quiet moment on the Hornby ferry. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A sanitation worker waves to someone during pickup day in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A hydro worker attends to a pole in downtown Courtenay. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A jet ski makes quite the splash in Lambert Channel. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A mountain-biker checks out a map of the trails in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Summer and reading at the beach go together. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A pair of stand-up paddleboarders at Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A couple out for a walk on Hornby Island. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Senyué performs at the Filberg Festival in Comox. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski
The Coal Dust Gang from Cumberland performs at the Filberg Festival. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski
Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie entertained the audience at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens on a beautiful Friday evening. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Luke Blu Guthrie picks a tune, accompanied by Anela Kahiamoe at Friday’s concert at Kitty Coleman. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Taj