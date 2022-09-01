PHOTOS: Summer days in the Comox Valley

Some were jumpin’ for joy with the return of MusicFest. Photo by Mike Chouinard

An extended photo gallery of a typical summer day in the Comox Valley ran as a supplement in the Aug. 31 Comox Valley Record.

Due to space constraints, not all photos were used. Here is the entire catalogue.

The popular ‘Songs from a Hat’ set features a range of performers and a slate of familiar tunes. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A fan checks out a closer view of the stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard

People relax in the water just off Goose Spit during a warm July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A woman relaxes by the sea at Goose Spit on a warm July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A Kye Bay afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Kye Bay on a July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

An eagle takes flight over the waters at Kye Bay in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Beachgoers take advantage of the warm weather in July in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A horse ignores passerby at a farm in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Summer tunes were singing out loud at the Comox Marina during a July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

The Comox Marina boardwalk was a popular spot for tourists and locals alike on a mid-July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A man checks on a boat at the Comox Marina on a mid-July afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

The Courtenay Air Park was a popular spot for walkers on a mid-July morning. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A rabbit munches on grass at the air park. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A mother and her children enjoy a warm July stroll around Puntledge Park. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A runner works his way down Cumberland Road on a warm July morning. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A cyclist rides through Lewis Park on a mid-week July morning in Courtenay. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A tennis player about to serve at the Lewis Park courts. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A couple enjoys a morning game of Frisbee golf in Roy Stewart Morrison Nature Park near Lake Trail Middle School. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A Frisbee golfer is about to sink his ‘putt.’ Photo by Scott Stanfield

A worker digs at the corner of McPhee Avenue and 17th Street in Courtenay. Photo by Scott Stanfield

A flag person at the corner of McPhee Avenue and 17th Street in Courtenay. Photo by Scott Stanfield

An outfielder stretches to make a catch during a slopitch tournament at Lewis Park. Photo by Nicole Fowler

Slopitch tournament action at Lewis Park. Photo by Nicole Fowler

Families enjoying a hot summer day at the Comox Dam end of the Puntledge River. Photo by Terry Farrell

A group of paddlers head out for a paddle on the Puntledge River. Photo by Terry Farrell

Colin tests his remote control car’s jumping ability with a makeshift ramp. Photo by Terry Farrell

Enjoying the view at Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell

A lady and her dog find a dry spot at Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell

Sun-bathers enjoy a beautiful day at Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell

A man walks along one of the tiers of Nymph Falls. Photo by Terry Farrell

Subhira Quintet provided a percussive heart at the music fest on the Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Artist Kim Fagerlund shows some of her work made from old rope she finds. She was one of four artists taking part in a show on Hornby Island. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Some youngsters check out the beach at Fillongley Provincial Park on Denman. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Work continues on the new industrial area at Bevan Road in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard

This boat at Ford’s Cove on Hornby gets a new coat of paint. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Bringing in the boat at Ford’s Cove. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Low tide. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Lyndsey at Bigfoot Donuts makes a fresh batch. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Amy at Bigfoot decorates one of the special summer flavour doughnuts. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Checking out the map on the Denman ferry. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A ferry-goer during a quiet moment on the Hornby ferry. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A sanitation worker waves to someone during pickup day in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A hydro worker attends to a pole in downtown Courtenay. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A jet ski makes quite the splash in Lambert Channel. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A mountain-biker checks out a map of the trails in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Summer and reading at the beach go together. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A pair of stand-up paddleboarders at Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A couple out for a walk on Hornby Island. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Senyué performs at the Filberg Festival in Comox. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski

The Coal Dust Gang from Cumberland performs at the Filberg Festival. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski

Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie entertained the audience at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens on a beautiful Friday evening. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Luke Blu Guthrie picks a tune, accompanied by Anela Kahiamoe at Friday’s concert at Kitty Coleman. Photo by Mike Chouinard