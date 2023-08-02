PHOTOS: Unity Fest 2023 in Merville

Event organizers Spencer Marshall and Leah McCulloch chat between performances at the main stage. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)Event organizers Spencer Marshall and Leah McCulloch chat between performances at the main stage. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
It’s time to re-fill the dunk tank. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)It’s time to re-fill the dunk tank. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
The main stage. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)The main stage. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Terry Somerville does a sound check before playing his set. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)Terry Somerville does a sound check before playing his set. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)

A music stage, dunk tank, and bouncy castle were set up in Merville over the July 29 weekend for the first Unity Fest.

Organizers Spencer Marshall and Leah McCulloch brought the Christian-themed event to a backyard in Merville. The two said they simply wanted to bring people together.

“I had it in my heart to start a new festival in Courtenay,” said Marshall.

The father reached out to friends in the community and began planning to host the event back in February.

Drumming up a bit of support, the festival wound up taking on a niche of its own.

That’s because the crowd donated much of what was needed. Unlike most events, Marshall said patrons also supplied music equipment, bouncy castles, tents, a cross and 30 salmon.

It’s the first time Unity Fest ran, though the organizers may look to do it again.

