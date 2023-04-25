PHOTOS: Valley Vonka Golden Ticket winners claim their prizes

Comox Valley Record editor Artur Ciastkowski, along with Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliance, presents Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA with a cheque for $18,500 - that amount raised through chocolate bar purchases at this year’s YANA Valley Vonka event. Michele Henry, general manager of Hot Chocolates, presented YANA with a cheque for $5,914.05 - donations given by their customers during the campaign. Also in the photo are (from left) Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliances; Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA. Photo by Terry Farrell Twelve-year-old Otto Mortyn won the 10-12-year-old Valley Vonka colouring contest for his entry. Also in the photo are Michele Henry of Hot Chocolates (left), Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski, and Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA. Photo by Terry Farrell Nine-year-old Olivia Tinga won the 7-9-year-old Valley Vonka colouring contest for her entry. Also in the photo are Michele Henry of Hot Chocolates (left), Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski, and Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA. Photo by Terry Farrell Five-year-old Budrina Badrin won the U6 Valley Vonka colouring contest for her entry, being held by Comox Valley Record editor, Artur Ciastkowski. Also in the photo are Michele Henry of Hot Chocolates (left) and Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA. Photo by Terry Farrell Budding artists (from left) Olivia Tinga (9), Otto Mortyn (12) and Budrina Badrin (5) were the three winners of the YANA colouring contest. They each won chocolate for a year, courtesy Hot Chocolates. Photo by Terry Farrell Keith Pistell from Canadian Tire (centre) presents Chelsea Reid and her children with a $1,000 gift card. Also in the photo are (from left) Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliances; Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA; and Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski. Photo by Terry Farrell Julie Norris (holding child) won the Mt. Washington family alpine season pass, valued at $3,500. Comox Valley Record sales representative Peter Diespecker presented the prize on behalf of his client. Also in the photo are (from left) Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliances; Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA; and Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski. Photo by Terry Farrell Andrew Taylor, Comox Quality Foods store manager (yellow tie) presents Stephanie Moulton (to his right) with a $1,000 gift card. Also in the photo are (from left) Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliances; Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA; and Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski. Photo by Terry Farrell Rhonda Parker (with envelope received an Old House Hotel & Spa two-night stay package, Locals Restaurant dinner voucher and Family Spa credit for two, worth $1,000, from general manager David Rooper. Also in the photo are (from left) Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliances; Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA; and Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski. Photo by Terry Farrell Prerana Parlagolla (holding certificate) received a $1,000 gas card from Peninsula Co-op. Record advertising rep Tracey Lawrence presented Prerana with the gift card, on behalf of her client. Also in the photo are (from left) Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliances; Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA; and Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski. Photo by Terry Farrell Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa director of finance Lindsey Gabrysh (holding certificate) and assistant restaurant manager Rachelle Beauchamp present Jeff Hubbick with a $1,000 gift certificate from Kingfisher. Also in the photo are (from left) Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliances; Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA; and Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski. Photo by Terry Farrell

The 2023 YANA Valley Vonka came to a conclusion Monday night at Hot Chocolates, as the Golden Ticket winners claimed their prizes in a private ceremony.

Up for grabs were:

• Mt Washington Family Alpine Seasons Pass for 2023/24 winter season, up to a family of 5, (value $3,500)

• The Old House Hotel & Spa two-night stay package, Locals Restaurant dinner voucher and Family Spa credit for two (Value $1,000)

• The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa (Value $1,000)

• Peninsula Co-Op Gas Card (Value $1,000)

• Canadian Tire Shopping Spree (Value $1,000)

• Quality Foods Comox Gift Card (Value $1,000)

Each of the sponsors drew one ticket. The corresponding name on that ticket won the prize being offered by that sponsor.

In addition to the grand prizes, there was also a colouring contest. Hundreds of young artists dropped their entries off at the Comox Valley Record, and judges from YANA picked the following three winners:

• Under 6 – Budrina Badrin (age 5)

• 7-9 years – Olivia Tinga (age 9)

• 10-12 years – Otto Mortyn (age 12)

The real winner was You Are Not Alone (YANA), the benefactor of the 2023 Valley Vonka. YANA is a community organization offering help to Comox Valley families who need to travel for medical treatment for a child or for a pregnant mother, and this year, the Valley Vonka raised $18,500 in chocolate bar sales for the local charity. Additionally, Hot Chocolates presented a cheque in the amount of $5,419.05 collected through donations by their customers, making the grand total this year $23,919.05.

