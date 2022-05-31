Point Holmes Recreation Association annual general meeting upcoming

The Point Holmes Recreation Association (PHRA) directors will be holding the annual PHRA AGM on Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m. at the waterfront pavilion on Lazo Road, Comox.

“2022 marks our 55th anniversary and everyone is invited to join us for the AGM and a piece of cake,” said Rob James, in a press release.

The PHRA was founded in 1967 when the boat ramp was first constructed as a Canada Centennial Project. The Association’s mandate is “To maintain and make improvements to the boat ramp and adjacent recreational area, and to keep all facilities available to anyone who wishes to use them”.

The boat ramp and foreshore park have been managed over the years by many dedicated volunteers and are enjoyed every day of the year by many valley residents and visitors. The new timber framed pavilion was completed in 2019 with support from the Town of Comox and was erected by PHRA volunteers.

The PHRA maintenance budget is 100 per cent generated through corporate sponsorships, annual membership fees, and day use fees collected from use of the boat ramp. 2022 membership stickers will be available at the AGM, and may also be purchased through eTransfer to donate@pointholmesrecreation.ca

“We would also like to make sure everyone knows of our PHRA RAMPCAM, a solar powered webcam broadcasting the amazing waterfront view, now in 4K,” said James. “Check the weather and tides before you head out on the water, and share the link around the world with your family and friends. www.pointholmesrecreation.ca/rampcam

For more details on the PHRA, please check out our webpage, www.pointholmesrecreation.ca, or contact us via Email – info@pointholmesrecreation.ca

