Pride Parade to launch Comox Valley Pride Weekend Aug. 26-27

Thousands of people in colourful outfits gathered in downtown Victoria during the 2023 Victoria Pride Parade, earlier this month. Comox Valley will have its first-ever Pride Parade on Aug. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Queer Culture, a socially conscious organization that orchestrates remarkable queer events throughout the Comox Valley, is thrilled to announce the first-ever Comox Valley Pride Parade.

Set for Aug. 26, this landmark event will amplify the ethos of diversity, love, and inclusion that defines our vibrant community.

“Our mission at Queer Culture goes beyond just planning events—it’s about creating spaces where everyone feels seen and celebrated,” said the Queer Culture Board. “This inaugural parade signifies our commitment to fan the flames of pride and inclusivity in the Comox Valley, showcasing the resilient spirit of our LGBTQIA+ community.”

The parade will commence at noon from 5th & Fitzgerald, marching down to Simms Park. The celebratory spirit will overflow into a lively party hosted by the Comox Valley Pride Society, ensuring that the echoes of joy and acceptance fill the park. Businesses, groups, or individuals keen on being a part of this historical event can download a participant application package at queerculture.ca.

The celebration continues throughout the Pride Weekend, with Queer Culture, known for its tradition of offering excellent, outrageous, and impactful events, curating an array of immersive experiences.

“Enter the Hive,” an electrifying outdoor nightclub event, will take over Wayward Distillery on Saturday, Aug. 26. The gates open at 9 p.m., inviting guests into a world of entrancing DJs, interactive gardens, dynamic fire dancers, and tantalizing cocktails. Everyone is buzzing about it! Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.

The Pride weekend will conclude with the “Drag Brunch at Match Eatery” on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 10 am. As brunch plates meet the table, the fabulous performances of “PM For A Good Time“, Amanda Luv, Fanny DeVito, Continental Breakfast, Cherry Laurel and Rye will serve up a feast for the senses. Bring your $5 bills for extra attention, Hunty! Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.

At the heart of Queer Culture’s operation is the Queer Culture Parnell Bursary, a unique education fund fueled by the organization’s complete donation of its profits. Thanks to the support of the Comox Valley community, Queer Culture has awarded over $41,000 to deserving recipients over the past six years.

Join us for the inaugural Comox Valley Pride Parade. Let’s unite in a vibrant celebration of love, pride, and tradition, creating a significant milestone in the rich narrative of our community.

Comox ValleyLGBTQPride