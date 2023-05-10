Professional photographer John Bonner to speak at next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting

Professional photographer John Bonner will be the guest speaker at the Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting on Monday, May 15.

Bonner will share his expertise on the best way to take photos of a garden, focusing on light, colour, focal point, composition, background and shape.

Bonner ran a portrait photography studio in Toronto before beginning his career as a freelance photojournalist. In 1987 he won a ‘Photo of the Year’ award with the Toronto Sun.

He spent many years in Banff, Alberta initially to manage a one-hour film lab but later he joined a wedding and portrait studio and from there Bonner Photography was born.

Bonner and his team have been pioneers in digital photography and videography.

He continues to work in Alberta with existing and new clients but his base is now the Comox Valley where he offers photo and video services to companies, couples, families and community not-for-profits.

The meeting will be held at the conference hall in the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7.15 p.m.

To attend via Zoom, advance registration is required for both members and non-members. Current members will receive a separate Zoom invitation.

Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit www.comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, as it requires two days to process. CVHS 2023 memberships are now available to purchase from our website or download a registration form and mail it in!

