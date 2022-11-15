Programming provides fun for folks served by Comox Valley non-profit

Bowling is part of the programming that serves as a form of fun and outreach for the folks served by Dawn to Dawn. Photo supplied

The sound of laughter, whoops and thunderous bowling pins can be heard every Thursday at the Codes Country Lanes bowling alley in Courtenay. Those sharing in the fun are taking part in Dawn to Dawn’s recreational activities. The programming serves as a form of fun and outreach for the folks served by the non-profit.

“This is the most fun I’ve had all week,” says Cole, a 20-something who has been sleeping outside and living rough for the past six months. “We have a lot of laughs here, get a sense of belonging, come inside from the cold, and we even get grocery gift cards.”

This is the 11th year Dawn to Dawn has offered bowling as part of its wraparound services. The society houses more than 50 people in 20 rental units in the Comox Valley, and has purchased four residences with funds from the Homelessness Supports Service. Close to 20 children are housed with D2D.

“Children are the hidden homeless,” said Grant Shilling, who has served with D2D for more than 10 years and is the lone employee of a lean, efficient organization.

Other activities include street soccer, arts, writing and cooking programs. The street soccer program has sent players from Dawn to Dawn United to Homeless World Cups in Chile, Mexico and Poland.

This year, D2D, with funding from BC Arts, provided a series of Indigenization workshops, including cedar weaving, beading, native plant and drumming sessions. The population of Vancouver Island is five per cent Indigenous, yet 40 per cent of the unhoused population identifies as Indigenous.

“Those numbers are just one more outcome of colonialism,” said Charlene Everson, a K’omoks First Nation councillor and workshop presenter. “Workshops like these being offered by D2D recognize that homelessness is a social justice issue, not something to be treated as a top-down charity.”

The highlight of this programming is two totem poles being carved on the future site of Kwax’Dzi Dsas, an affordable housing project in Cumberland. The goal is to house a minimum of 40 per cent Indigenous families. Junior Henderson and Karver Everson were honoured with a community potluck, with more than 100 people attending. The potluck was intended to start the carving project in a good way. The Kumugwe Cultural Society provided cultural sharing with singing and dance.

“I was completely blown away by the community support,” said Junior Henderson, a master carver who belongs to the Weiwaikum Band of the Kwakwaka’wakw nation.

Recreational programming offers a sense of social inclusion, connecting with healthy outcomes and service providers. But more than that, it offers participants something they are sorely lacking in their day-to-day need to survive — fun. The laughter at the bowling alley only confirms that.

If you would like to support the work that Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness provides, please visit dawntodawn.org.

Comox ValleyHomeless