Project aims to get Courtenay students walking, biking

Arden Elementary in Courtenay is one of 12 B.C. schools to receive up to $10,000 for a pilot program aimed at getting a greater number of students walking and biking.

The Active School Travel program helps municipalities, school districts and parents work together to plan walking and cycling improvements that meet specific needs of students in the neighbourhood. Projects could include:

•Holding regular encouragement events and incentives to increase regular walking and biking to school;

•Mapping the best route for kids to get to school;

•Offering skill-building and safety education for students and parents;

•Expanding slow street projects to reduce traffic volume around schools;

•Shared bikes, scooters and skateboards for students; and

•Improving infrastructure like bike racks and signage.

