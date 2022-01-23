File photo of cyclist

File photo of cyclist

Project aims to get Courtenay students walking, biking

Arden Elementary in Courtenay is one of 12 B.C. schools to receive up to $10,000 for a pilot program aimed at getting a greater number of students walking and biking.

The Active School Travel program helps municipalities, school districts and parents work together to plan walking and cycling improvements that meet specific needs of students in the neighbourhood. Projects could include:

•Holding regular encouragement events and incentives to increase regular walking and biking to school;

•Mapping the best route for kids to get to school;

•Offering skill-building and safety education for students and parents;

•Expanding slow street projects to reduce traffic volume around schools;

•Shared bikes, scooters and skateboards for students; and

•Improving infrastructure like bike racks and signage.

Comox Valley

Previous story
Jeneece Place celebrates 10 years of offering Island families a ‘safe landing place’
Next story
COVID restrictions extension forces YANA to return to virtual format for Big Love Benefit

Just Posted

Ryan Hedican passed away in April of 2017. Photo submitted
Courtenay family still fighting for changes, 5 years after son’s fentanyl poisoning death

Cassie Sharpe pictured at a recent halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary. Photo by Sebastien Berthiaume / Freestyle Canada
Comox-raised siblings make Canada’s Olympic team

Comox Valley Regional District Area A director Daniel Arbour will seek re-election this fall. File photo
Comox Valley Regional District Area A director announces intention to seek re-election

The Comox-Powell River ferry is affected by staffing issues. Record file photo
Comox-Powell River ferry delayed due to staffing issue