Provincial government announces 182 new childcare spaces in Comox Valley

The provincial government as invested in 182 additional childcare spaces in the Comox Valley. Stock image metrocreatve

The provincial government has announced funding for a total of 182 new childcare spaces in the Comox Valley.

There will be a total of 32 spaces in Comox, at Providence Living Society’s new facility, Joyful Journeys. These spaces will be alloted as follows: eight infant-toddler, 24 2.5 years to kindergarten age

The 150 Courtenay spaces will be split evenly between Arden Elementary Childcare, and Glacier View Childcare. Each location receives funding for 12 infant-toddler, 16 2.5 years to kindergarten age, and 47 school age children.

“We know that families need more child care spaces, and we’re responding by investing even more in affordable, accessible care,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “Our government’s historic push towards accessible child care creates more opportunities for people in our community. Coupled with the $10 a Day spaces announced earlier this year, these new spaces will help families in the Comox Valley feel confident that their young children have access to quality early learning.”

More to come…

ChildcareComox Valley