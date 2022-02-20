Public feedback needed on future of Comox Valley aquatics

A community-wide aquatics strategy will shape the future of public swimming in the Valley for the next 25 years. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District and City of Courtenay are joining forces on a community-wide aquatics strategy that will shape the future of public swimming in the region for the next 25 years.

Community-wide consultation has launched, asking residents, organizations and stakeholders for feedback on aquatic facilities, including satisfaction with current conditions, accessibility and features.

The CVRD and the City have recently completed independent Facility Condition Assessments for their respective aquatic facilities, which concluded that both the Comox Valley Sports Centre Pool and the City of Courtenay and District Memorial Outdoor Pool are nearing the end of their expected lifespans. The Aquatics Strategy will ensure long-term facility plans align with community expectations for aquatic services.

Postcards are in the mail to households with a link to an online survey. Each postcard contains a unique login code. To maintain privacy, codes are not connected to specific addresses. Respondents will have the option to fill out a separate prize draw for a chance to win a one-year membership to the Aquatic Centre. The survey closes on March 25.

“We know access to low-cost recreational opportunities like swimming is important to community health and well-being,” said Daniel Arbour, Chair of the Comox Valley Recreation Commission. “Swimming pools offer fitness, fun and social connections, as well as important life-safety skills and competitive training. Some of our local facilities are aging, and our population is growing, and it’s time to evaluate where we go from here. We’re asking the community to share input that will help guide decision-making about indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities and services for years to come. Public feedback will be essential in helping us shape this important work. Thank you for taking the time to provide your input.”

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells said community-wide consultation is an essential step in the planning process.

“Generations of Comox Valley residents and visitors have benefited from local aquatics facilities and programs,” said Wells. “We know how important these facilities are to so many. The feedback we receive will ensure we’re capturing the diverse voices of all parts of our community as we map out a way forward.”

Anyone wishing to fill out the survey who either didn’t receive, or misplaced their postcard or access code, can still provide feedback though a separate open survey link. For more information, visit: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/aquaticstrategy or www.courtenay.ca/aquaticstrategy.

Community consultation, through the survey and focused sessions, will inform the overall aquatics strategy and an options analysis for the renewal, replacement, or relocation of aquatics facilities in the future. Additional focused public engagement sessions will include competitive and recreational aquatic user groups, other organized groups with an interest in the provision of aquatic services, as well as key community stakeholders. Direct invites to these focused sessions will be delivered in March.

The draft Aquatic Strategy is expected for public review in early summer.

