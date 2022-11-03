The grand prize in the Kus-kus-sum raffle is a kiln cast, glass coho salmon sculpture elegantly placed among metal eelgrass and driftwood, created by Christopher Smith of Glaskrafter Art Glass. Retails at $4,750.

Raffle to raise funds for Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay

Project Watershed is hosting a raffle to raise funds for the Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay.

The Kus-kus-sum project is one to remove 8.3 acres of concrete at the old Field Sawmill site, recontour and replant with native species. The site was purchased from Interfor in November 2020 and is being held by Project Watershed in trust for the K’ómoks First Nation and the City of Courtenay.

The project has already raised 64 per cent of its $6.5 million target. The latest fundraiser is an easy way for residents to get involved.

Tickets are only $10 each, with three amazing prizes available.

Second prize is one-night stay in a deluxe one-bedroom suite at the Old House Hotel on the edge of the estuary, along with a 14×14” metal sculpture of estuarine creatures by Douglas Walker. Retail value $700.

Third- and fourth-place prizes are wooden rusty nail bird sculptures by Ted Muir and a $50 gift certificate to the Ohspa. Retail Value $200.

To purchase tickets online, visit projectwatershed.rafflenexus.com

The prizes will be drawn Nov. 18.

ALSO: Fall planting begins at Kus-kus-sum site in Courtenay

