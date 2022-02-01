Registration for outdoor ed programs at Cumberland Lake Park begins Feb. 8

Program target all Grade 3 students, but Lake Park Society may look to expand it

A local not-for-profit hopes to get every Grade 3 student in the district through their outdoor education program.

Lake Park Society (LPS) — formerly Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society — has been offering outdoor education programs to students for the last seven years, funded primarily by profits made through the Cumberland Campground. They currently offer a forest- or a watershed-focused program to students.

Both experiential programs align with the B.C. curriculum and the water program takes place in two large voyageur canoes, purchased in 2020 with support from the Comox Valley Community Foundation.

RELATED STORY: Cumberland Lake Park demand keeps growing

The program has grown in popularity over the years with many supportive testimonials. A local teacher described the program as having “depth of content, respectful first nations components, ties to the land, and [a] focus on land and environmental stewardship … a powerful learning day in our local woods.” Another teacher said it was the highlight of the year for her class.

While LPS is currently giving priority to Grade 3 classes, it plans to expand the program to more grades and ages in the future.

Registration for the spring 2022 season will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Teachers of Grade 3 classes in School District 71 can register their class online at cumberlandlakepark.ca.

There is a $100 fee for the program, which includes an automatic subsidy of over $300 from the Lake Park Society (LPS). If the fee creates a barrier to participation, it may be waived.

LPS is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to create wonder and connection through outdoor experiences. LPS serves residents from the Comox Valley and beyond by providing opportunities for outdoor experiences that celebrate nature, community, recreation and learning.

LPS has been contracted by the Village of Cumberland for the overall management and operation of Cumberland Lake Park and Campground since 2015.

Education