Registration open for Comox Valley Walk For Alzheimer’s

Bev White and Paul Atterton are being honoured at the Comox Valley Walk For Alzheimer’s for their contribution to the community and their desire to help other people affected by dementia. Photo supplied

Registration for the 2023 Comox Valley IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is now open, at walkforalzheimers.ca

Community members can register as a team or an individual to participate in the May 28 walk, which will begin at the Lewis Centre (489 Old Island Highway, Courtenay).

There are approximately 85,000 people living with dementia in British Columbia. If current trends continue, B.C. will see one of the most dramatic increases in the number of people facing the disease, with nearly 250,000 people in the province diagnosed by 2050.

People across the province will have the opportunity to help mitigate this impact and raise funds for essential Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services at the charity’s flagship fundraiser on Sunday, May 28.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, helps provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease. Each of the 21 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease.

This year Bev White and Paul Atterton are being honoured at the event in the Comox Valley for their contribution to the community and their desire to help other people affected by dementia.

From sailing to the silver screen, White and Atterton have led exciting lives. White grew up on Vancouver’s North Shore, where she met Atterton. Somewhere along the way, their paths crossed, and they’ve been keeping each other smiling ever since. In early 2021, White was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

“A dementia diagnosis can be life-changing for people living with dementia and their care partners,” said Jane Hope, support and education co-ordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in Nanaimo. “Every day, we see firsthand how the resources we provide empower people to live well through uncertain or challenging times. The walk is an opportunity for everyone in B.C. to help provide that support and feel the power of walking alongside neighbours and friends on the dementia journey.”

Soon after the diagnosis, White and Atterton were introduced to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. where they joined a local Minds in Motion program.

In 2022, the couple learned about the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser and created the team called “Just a Walkin and Talkin.”

In only three days, they raised more than any other group involved in the Comox Valley event.

“Don’t be afraid to find out, learn what you’re dealing with,” White says. “The worst that could happen is you’ll find out that, yes, you have dementia. It’s just a new chapter in life.”

To support community members like White and Atterton on their dementia journey, visit walkforalzheimers.ca

