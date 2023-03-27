Registration open for Comox Valley Walk for Alzheimer’s

With the number of people living with dementia in Canada expected to rise to 1.7 million people by 2050, it has never been more important for British Columbians to think about their brain health, gain enthusiasm for brain science and lead healthier lives.
One way Comox Valley residents can show a commitment to brain health is by supporting the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto. Organized by committed volunteers from across the province, the walk in Comox Valley and other communities on Sunday, May 28 honours and celebrates the lives of people affected by dementia.
“Each year the Walk for Alzheimer’s touches the lives of people in our community by showing them that we are here and that they are not alone on the dementia journey,” says Steven Rayson, volunteer committee chair for the Comox Valley.
Rayson and other volunteers work tirelessly each year to ensure residents can come together with the shared goal of creating a dementia-friendly province. The Walk for Alzheimer’s raises awareness, as well as vital funds that enable research into the causes and cures of dementia.
It also allows the Alzheimer Society of B.C. to provide programs and services to people with dementia and their caregivers.
Who will you walk for?
Visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register, fundraise and learn more about your local event.
The Comox Valley Walk For Alzheimer’s will take place at the Lewis Centre (489 Old Island Highway, Courtenay), at 11 a.m. on May 28. Registration is from 10-11 a.m.
For more information, contact Stephanie Sorenson or Nick Dunn at comoxvalleywalkchair@alzheimerbc.org