Repair Café coming to Cumberland Community School

Do you have items that you have been meaning to fix, but don’t know how?

The Cumberland Repair Café is here to help.

Cumberland Community Schools Society (CCSS) is hosting a Repair Café at Cumberland Community School on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This community event provides an alternative for household items destined for the landfill to be repaired and reused for free.

“We are excited to announce that we have over 20 fixers who have volunteered their time to attend the first Cumberland Repair Cafe,” says Kate Ashton, program co-ordinator for CCSS. “There will be fixers at the event with expertise in electronics and small appliance repair, jewelry repair, textile mending, bike repair, eyeglass repair, sock darning and more. Gather your broken items and come and join us!”

The Cumberland Repair Cafe is a family-friendly community event. There will be a canteen with sweet treats and drinks, a Lego table, a small toy repair table, and recycling games.

CCSS is a registered charity that works to strengthen our community by improving access to healthy food, recreation, lifelong learning and a network of support. FMI on the Repair Cafe and other CCSS programs and events visit www.cumberlandcommunityschools.com

CommunityComox ValleyCumberland