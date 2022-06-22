Resilience sessions offered in Courtenay

A Comox Valley resident has created a social enterprise called I AM RESILIENT, in response to the pandemic’s impact on the mental well-being of people.

Nikita Paddock, who worked as a public health nurse during the pandemic, realized the tools she was using to be resilient were useful to others — so she started to print gratitude journals, teach mindfulness, and offer online yoga to promote resilience.

Now a student of the Center For Mindful Self-Compassion, Paddock is promoting mental well-being in the Comox Valley via free sessions called Mindful Mornings for Resilience, Thursdays in June at The House of Now at 536 5th St. in Courtenay. The drop-in sessions run from 7:30-8:30 a.m. The sessions include gratitude journaling, refreshments, coffee and tea.

“The idea is to promote community resilience with the tools we know to be useful and effective,” Paddock said.

She is also offering a free Resilience Series on Fridays. These drop-in sessions run from 6-7:30 p.m. on June 17 and 24, and July 1 and 8, also at the House of Now.

Email blissandyoga@gmail.com for details.

Her project received a grant from the Rising Youth/Canada Service Corps.

Courtenay