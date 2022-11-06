The third edition of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley’s Everyone Eats Raffle is now on.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and there are three incredible prizes to be won, including a top prize of $1,000 in gift certificates from local food providers and towards great dining experiences. Proceeds from the raffle will be going to LUSH Valley Food Action Society, Comox Valley Food Bank, and to support other Rotary projects in the community. Rotarians are now out in the community selling tickets at local grocery stores and Chances Casino.

“We launched the Everyone Eats Raffle in 2020, in the midst of the challenges and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said raffle committee chair, Myrna. “We saw a need to, on one hand, help support local institutions that are alleviating food insecurity in our community, and on the other hand, to offer support to local restaurants and food providers by purchasing the raffles prizes (in the form of gift certificates) from them. These businesses were seeing challenges to their viability due to public health orders and we wanted to see them survive and thrive.”

The raffle prize draw will be held midway through the Everyone Eats Dinner on Dec. 2.

This year’s dinner event, the “Mamma Mia it’s Christmas!” Dinner and Dance, takes place Friday, Dec. 2 at Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay. The evening features a three-course Greek-style dinner by Custom Gourmet, dancing to the sounds of local favourites, Time Well Wasted, a 12-piece funk/R&B band, and a silent auction, featuring great local experiences, artworks and unique gifts.

Dinner tickets are $100 per person and are now on at comoxvalleyrotary.ca

“Last year’s Dinner Series was a huge success and the attendees loved the great food and the live music,” said dinner committee chair, Angela Zumbo. “This year we chose to hold just one bigger dinner and make it a party, a chance for the community to come together, have fun and celebrate the start of the holiday season, while raising funds for a great cause. Our committee believes this event can be a great opportunity for local companies to treat their staff and let this great event be their annual Christmas Party.” P

roceeds raised from the dinner will be in support of food security for Comox Valley youth.

More information regarding the Everyone Eats Raffle and to purchase tickets to the “Momma Mia, It’s Christmas” Dinner & Dance, visit comoxvalleyrotary.ca, or follow social media channels.

