The board for Rotary Club of the Comox Valley. Website photo

Rotary Club of the Comox Valley 50/50 draw raises $10,000 for the Comox Valley Food Bank

Members of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley, along with board members and staff of the Comox Valley Food Bank, held a joint meeting and barbecue on Tuesday, Aug. 2nd to celebrate the opening of the Food Bank’s new location. The event was also the culmination of the recent Rotary club’s 50/50 raffle. The funds raised from the raffle will be used to support the Food Bank.

The club thanks all ticket purchasers for their support of this great cause. The lucky winner of $10,000 is Nicole Reynolds of the Comox Valley.

“Partnering with the leadership of the food bank, our club had a goal of raising funds to help them make their new location more accessible and serve more community members in need of their programs,” said Rotary Club of Comox Valley past president Amanda Wood. “With the funds raised with our successful ‘Making Our Move to End Hunger’ raffle, and with matching funds to be received from a Rotary International Foundation grant, we are excited about this partnership. Rotary Club of Comox Valley is pleased to support the food bank in the delivery of their important programs, which are needed now, more than ever.”

ALSO: Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North 50/50 raffles offer two ways to win

