Royston resident Chelsea McCannel-Keene running for Area A school trustee seat

McCannel-Keene has announced her candidacy for SD71 trustee in the Comox Valley regional District, Area A.

Chelsea McCannel-Keene seeks election as School District 71 trustee in her home community, to represent Area A for Comox Valley Schools.

As a mother, Keene is grateful to be raising two sons in Royston.

“To have grown up in this school district and felt the warmth and true efforts of its educators fueled my lifelong desire to learn. Now I have the unique opportunity to safeguard that true education for all children, by offering my contribution to a long-respected team in tThe Comox Valley,” says McCannel-Keene.

Following her degree at UVic, Keene accepted a position with, what is now, Puddleduck Early Learning Society. For 14 years, she has worked in partnership with the Comox Valley Child Development Association, Inclusive Education, the Ministry of Children and Family Development and now the Ministry of Education.

“Now that our governing bodies are coming together to bridge the gap between early learning and school years, it is a crucial time to ensure our overarching philosophies and policies consider the entire lifespan when supporting children, families and educators in an inclusive, personable and equitable way,” she said.

With her husband as coach, McCannel-Keene also developed Royston community T-ball and volunteers her time as program co-ordinator/president, operating a chartered Little League program sponsored by their neighbourhood Royston Roasting Company.

McCannel-Keene is a strong believer in the quality and accessibility of public education, to ensure every person – student or staff – has emotional support, academic/professional support and resources available to them. Though new to this process, her role as an advocate has been long learned and never ends – both in her career, as a foster parent for MCFD and as an artist. Though you may recognize her from the stage or as president of Three Legged Dog Productions Society, McCannel-Keene studied arts education for the purposes of teaching and social change.

McCannel-Keene believes that every person deserves to learn in an environment that is safe, secure, equitable and inspired; creating that environment is the responsibility of us all.

McCannel-Keene wishes to address:

• SD71 boundaries and the capacity of the schools in Area A.

• The overall emotional and mental well-being of children and educators and action plans to better support their health.

• The Strategic Plan as a living document that is central to every concern and decision the board has the responsibility of making.

• Transparent communication between the board, families and students and increased trustee involvement and outreach.

Chelsea is hopeful that her neighbours on Hornby, Denman, in Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, Union Bay and Royston will trust and believe in her commitment to truly listen and endlessly learn within the responsibilities of the SD71 board of trustees.

She welcomes your questions and conversations at chelseakeene@hotmail.com.

Election 2022School District 71