Rural community grants put funds back into Comox Valley Regional District

File photo of volunteers and visitors at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society — which is receiving support from the CVRD Rural Community Grant program.

The Comox Valley Regional District each year provides a variety of granting opportunities to non-profit and charitable organizations. The Rural Community Grant program (formerly known as Grant-in-Aid) was launched in January 2021 to help any non-profit community organization apply for funding that benefits the general community.

“These rural grants assist a variety of local community groups by improving their ability to deliver services for various activities,” said Doug DeMarzo, General Manager of Community Services. “Some examples of organizations being supported this year include the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society, Arts Denman, Comox Valley Child Development Association and over 20 other societies. This year we have a total of $143,273 available to help programs in our region.”

Successful applicants will soon receive written notice on the status of their request with funding awards to be dispersed after Aug. 1.

Applications to the Rural Community Grant Program are considered on a year-to-year basis for any organization not supported under a multi-year agreement funding stream.

To apply for a grant, visit review successful 2022 applicants or to learn more visit: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/communitygrants

This year some funds are still available for disbursement and any additional requests will be considered until the end of August.

Comox Valley Regional District