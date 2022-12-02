Santa’s Workshop still seeking families to help this Christmas

Joe Wilson (left) and Sasha Rasovic (right) present a cheque to George Luterbach of Santa’s Workshop to cover the cost of the facility rental. Rasovic and Brad Walton (missing from photo) own Newport Village, where the Workshop is this year. Photo supplied

Santa’s Workshop “shopping” requests are down drastically this year, and co-ordinator Barb Metheral suspects it may have something to do with a glitch in the phone system.

She has received reports of the phone number not being in service when people call.

“We have had several of our volunteers coming saying they had been trying to call us and they can’t get through, and many customers have been saying the same thing,” said Metheral. “We’ve been telling people to please just try again. It seems to be hit-and-miss. Also, if you have a different phone, try from that one. We are here & waiting for your calls.”

The phone number to register for a shopping day is 250-897-0098.

The workshop itself is located at Newport Village, which is at Unit #3, Kilpatrick Road (left side of the road, just before reaching the Walmart parking lot).

Santa’s Workshop supplies gifts to children from newborn to age 15. The ‘elves’ clean and refurbish all donated used items and give them out in “almost new” condition, after which, registered families arrange for a shopping day, where they can do their Christmas shopping.

The opportunity is available to any families from Oyster River to Cook Creek.

December shopping hours are Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Shopping days are available until Dec. 22

There is also a special ‘grandparents shopping day’ on Dec. 14 (for grandchildren up to eight years old).

The Workshop is mostly in need of new toys for both boys & girls ages 6-11 years. As well, cash donations are always most appreciated.

Rent waived

The Workshop received some great news last week, as the landlords, Sasha Rasovic and Brad Walton, decided to waive the rental fees for the unit.

“My partner Brad and I have decided to donate back their lease as we truly appreciate their efforts in the community,” said Rasovic.

“It helps tremendously,” said Metheral. “We don’t have to pay our rent, so all that money will go directly toward buying more gifts for the kids.”

