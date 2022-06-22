Saxophonist Ryan Oliver, nominated for the 2022 Western Canadian Music Awards as Jazz Artist of the Year, will be leading the Jazz Intensive Summer Camp portion of the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre. Photo supplied

Saxophonist Ryan Oliver to lead jazz camp at Comox Valley Youth Music Centre

The Comox Valley Youth Music Centre (CYMC) is once again offering youth the opportunity to learn from some of the best musicians in the Canadian music scene.

Saxophonist Ryan Oliver, nominated for the 2022 Western Canadian Music Awards as Jazz Artist of the Year, will be leading the Jazz Intensive Summer Camp, July 18-23, with instruction by well-known Toronto jazz band The Cookers.

After two years of online classes, the Cascadia Strings Quartet will lead this year’s classical program offering Strings Orchestra from July 3-9, with full days for orchestra, chamber groups, and technique. Strings playhouse for students ages 5-10 for 1/2 day studies to help gain ensemble skills, as well as a piano intensive course. Registration is available at www.cymc.ca.

For those in need of financial assistance, bursaries are still available by contacting our registrar at : Registrar@Cymc.Ca

