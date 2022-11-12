School District 71 Band and Choir Festival returning to Comox Valley

After a two-year hiatus, the Comox Valley Schools Band and Choir Festival is returning from Nov. 14-16.

There are three days of shows with one day featuring the choral portion of the festival and the other two days of music showcasing concert bands.

Members of the community, parents and families are encouraged to come out, share their love of music, and support these excellent musical performances featuring students from the Comox Valley and abroad.

“Music teachers have had to work hard to maintain healthy music programs in their schools the last couple of years during Covid-19,” said SD 71 fine arts teacher Jennifer Riley. “Being able to come together to share these performances with the community again is a real testament to the power of music and the dedication of our students.”

Opening day features the choral music portion on Monday, Nov. 14 at Courtenay Fellowship Baptist Church. Performances start at 9 a.m. and the last group sings at 5 p.m. (See the complete schedule for all three days at the end of the article.) The adjudicator for the day is Scott Leithead from Edmonton, Alta. Leithead is a well-known choral adjudicator and clinician across North America. He is the founder and artistic director of Canada’s Kokopelli Choir Association and TIME association.

The band music portion of the festival will be held on Nov. 15-16 at the Sid Williams Theatre. Groups begin playing at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning and finish at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, groups begin at 9:30 a.m. and play until 3 p.m. There will be a variety of groups from the Lower Mainland and Island participating. Bands will work with Michael Brandon from

Lord Selkirk Secondary School in Selkirk, Man. and Dr. Wendy McCallum of Brandon University, Man. Both have adjudicated at the festival in the past and organizers are excited to have them return and share their expertise.

The feature sponsor of the event is Long and McQuade Music. Other sponsors are Tapestry Music and the Old House Inn and Suites.

Admission is by donation. People are welcome to come and go throughout the festival to enjoy music.

Comox ValleySchool District 71