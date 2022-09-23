Police presence at Mark Isfeld School in January of 2018, after an unspecified threat caused RCMP to shut down all three Schol District 71 high schools for the day. File photo

Police presence at Mark Isfeld School in January of 2018, after an unspecified threat caused RCMP to shut down all three Schol District 71 high schools for the day. File photo

School District 71 holding parent info session regarding emergency preparations

Comox Valley Schools is presenting an information session titled “School safety during an emergency: What parents need to know,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at GP Vanier Secondary School.

Do you know the difference between a lockdown and a hold and secure?

Do you know how your child’s school will handle a severe earthquake?

Do you know the protocol for each situation?

Find out about the different types of school emergencies and how schools prepare for them.

Learn what parents and guardians should do in the event of an emergency.

And discover where parents should look to find information in the event of a school emergency.

Presenters include:

• Paul Berry, emergency management educator and response specialist

• Jay Dixon, director of instruction (SD 71)

• Craig Sorochan, manager of communications (SD 71)

• Cpl. Torri Cliffe, RCMP

• Const. Monika Terragni, RCMP

There will be a presentation and Q+A session.

Some light refreshments and snacks will be provided.

For more information, contact Craig Sorochan at 250-207-5408.

Police presence at Mark Isfeld School in January of 2018, after an unspecified threat caused RCMP to shut down all three Schol District 71 high schools for the day. File photo
