School zone speed limits to be extended in Courtenay

The City of Courtenay is extending the hours for reduced 30 km/h speeds in school zones to 8 p.m. on school days. The change, developed in collaboration with School District No. 71, comes into effect starting with the 2022/2023 school year.

The change will benefit children and youth attending after-hours activities at schools, such as playgrounds, sports, events, and organized community groups.

Previously, school zone hours were in effect from 8.a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Motor Vehicle Act gives municipalities the flexibility to extend school zone hours beyond the default hours on school days.

In addition, the city is installing new “End School Zone” signs to mark the end of all Courtenay school zones.

Funding for these new signs has been provided by ICBC through its Road Improvement Program.

Speed limit reductions in playground zones are in effect from dawn to dusk, 365 days per year.

School zone speed limit reductions are designed to provide a safer environment for children using school facilities.